John Cena Admits He’s Been Preparing For His WWE Retirement For A Long Time

John Cena continues to discuss his retirement from WWE, which is set for 2025.

Cena made a surprise cameo at the Money in the Bank event earlier this summer to announce his retirement from WWE in-ring action. Cena promised that he will be present when Raw moves to Netflix in January 2025.

Cena also indicated that the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania in 2025 will be his final appearances in the ring. The former WWE Champion intends to wrestle all year and anticipates 36 dates with the business.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Cena was asked about coming to terms with his decision.

Cena responded, That’s a great question. It’s something I’ve been preparing for a long time. If you backtrack interviews, I started talking about that in maybe 2019. I’m ready for it. Now is the perfect time to do it. I have a little bit of time in 2025 and the WWE has been awesome in working with schedules and everything. They thought it was a great idea. They kind of ran with the idea. We expanded it to a year. 36 dates. I feel great. It’s a happy thing. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel because I don’t believe in that, but I’m going to approach it with an upbeat attitude.”

Cena’s latest flick, “Jackpot,” will be available on Amazon Prime this week.

You can check out the interview below:



