John Cena Compares What He Was Like In His First Year In WWE In 2002 To Now

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including what he was like in his first year in WWE back in 2002 to what he is like now.

Cena said, “I think the things that they share in common are gratitude, grit, perseverance, and humility. The John Cena in 2002 gets to go out and fight Kurt Angle under the impression of two words, ruthless aggression, and it was a failure because I was neither ruthless, nor aggressive, and I wasn’t able to see the opportunity.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.