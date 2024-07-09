John Cena Discusses Potential Opponents And Possible Heel Turn During His WWE Retirement Tour

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena took part in the post-Money in the Bank press conference, where he talked about a number of topics including potential opponents during his WWE retirement tour.

Cena said, “I don’t and have never put much stock in expectations that are beyond my control, I’ve tried to lead an existence where I can control what I can and I’m in no position to hand-pick opponents. I’ve always had a wonderful time challenging myself, telling stories with whatever hand I was dealt.”

On a possible heel turn:

“I don’t know how much impact that would have, that goes heavily against what I value. I think you would see through it, our fans have a great b******* meter.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.