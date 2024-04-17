John Cena Explains Why He Has Placed An End Date On His WWE Career

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena spoke with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast on a number of topics including why he has placed an end date on his career in the company.

Cena said, “I’m 700 days away from losing my fastball. It’s really close [to the end]. The business has been good to me, I just want to do right and be good to the business. I don’t want to hang around for longer than I should because my ego says I need to be involved.”

On his acting career:

“It’s a place [movie business] to be creative. I get to surround myself with wonderful people, it’s led me here to sit with you, and the phone keeps ringing. I can sit across from you and say, ‘I’m going to do movies,’ and if the phone stops ringing, I got a pivot.”

