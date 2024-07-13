John Cena Explains Why He Wears Jorts To The Ring

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena recently spoke with the Wall Street Journal on a number of topics including why he wears jorts to the ring.

Cena said, “The reason I wear jorts is because I’ve tried everything.” “Denim is really durable, it doesn’t rip a lot as long as you can find a good fit. I don’t need any families attending a WWE event looking at my ugly butt. All you need to do is find something that fits around the butt and the thigh because I always wear a drawstring belt.”

“A belt buckle, you can really get messed up on. I’ve learned this through failure. It can stab you, it can scratch you, it can scrape you and it can also cause damage to opponents and referees. This is not a good piece of equipment.”