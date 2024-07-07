John Cena Provides More Details On Plans For Retirement In 2025

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena made a massive announcement about his career and revealed that he will be retiring from pro wrestling and the WWE in 2025. WrestleMania 41 will be the final event he will compete in.

During the Money in the Bank post-show media scrum, Cena discussed various topics, including his retirement plans. He assured fans that while he will no longer be an active wrestler, he will remain a part of the WWE family in a different capacity.

Cena said, “Here’s where we give you some of the deets of the farewell tour. It’s not gonna end at WrestleMania [41]. WrestleMania will be my last WrestleMania. But hopefully, if everything goes according to plan, we’re going straight through from January to December. We’re gonna try to go a long list of dates. I think right now tentatively, it’s hovering in the mid-30s to 40s, because I’m still gonna try to juggle a lot of stuff that’s going on. That will be the end of my in-ring completion. Now, part of this business plan that I proposed and I proposed, thank you, they, was me remaining in the WWE family in some capacity for an extended time to come. I’ve always said to the audience that the WWE is my home, and I love it. Just because I physically I feel I’m at my end, doesn’t mean I need to distance myself from something I love. I have passion for this business. I still watch Money in the Bank and yell at the screen and yell at the guys for what they’re doing or what they could be doing, so I still, I feel I have some wisdom locked up here that could be of some value. So I look forward to ending my participation in the ring in the best way that I possibly can and being a member of the extended WWE family for quite some time to come.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)