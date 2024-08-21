John Cena Signs New Contract With WWE

When John Cena retires from in-ring competition from WWE in 2025, he isn’t going away forever.

Quite the contrary.

On his appearance on “Club Shay Shay” this week, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his WWE farewell tour in 2025, and how when it is over, he will still be a part of the WWE family, confirming that he has already signed an extension with the company.

“I have such a trustworthy relationship with them,” Cena said. “Over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home.”

Cena continued, “They are my family. Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn’t come out of it.”

For the complete interview, visit Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.