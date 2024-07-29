John Cena To Make Appearance In “The Simpsons” Season Premiere

The season premiere of “The Simpsons” on FOX will feature a special appearance by John Cena.

Cena’s WWE in-ring retirement date of 2025 was announced during Money In The Bank. He has previously stated that he will be present when Raw moves to Netflix, but that the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 2025 will be his final appearances. He intends to wrestle throughout the year, aiming to work 30-40 matches.

At San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the future WWE Hall of Famer would appear in the episode that will kick off the animated series’ 36th season on Sunday, September 8th. The cast will also include Conan O’Brien, Danny DeVito, and Tom Hanks.

It is unclear whether Cena will play himself or a new character on the show. WWE has had talent appear on the show in the past, with Bret Hart appearing as himself during the Simpsons’ eighth episode.

Cena last wrestled on Raw after WrestleMania in a quick six-man tag team match, assisting The Miz and R-Truth to victory.