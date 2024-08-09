John Cena Wants To Include U.K., Canada In His WWE Farewell Tour

John Cena wants to step inside the ring at least one more time in Canada and the U.K.

“The Greatest of All-Time” spoke with the folks at talkSPORT for an in-depth interview this week, during which he was asked about his interest in making London a stop on his “The Last Time Is Now: 2025 Farewell Tour” in WWE.

“I really hope so,” Cena said. “As you know, I’m retiring from in-ring performing next year and we’ll start in January and we’ll do our last match in December 2025. I really hope there are some UK dates involved in that farewell. I meant what I said, and I said the same thing in Canada, the UK and Canada have been such strong supporters of the WWE, through thick and thin.”

He added, “I campaigned for WrestleMania to be located in London because I think London has absolutely earned the right to host the Grandest Stage of Them All. Nick Khan and Triple H were just there talking to the mayor of London. Hopefully, I don’t know, things work out and maybe WrestleMania in London in the future. It’s not going to happen in 2025, so unfortunately, I won’t have a match there, but if it does, I will absolutely be there as a fan.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.