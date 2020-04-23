Johnny Gargano Takes Shot At Undisputed Era Fans, Michael Hayes Remembers Terry Gordy, More

– Michael Hayes tweeted the following on Thursday, discussing his memories of the late Terry Gordy. Gordy would have turned 59 today.

Today would have been Terry’s 59th birthday, reminds me of his 40th and last birthday.

Buddy flew in from Chicago, we drove up to Chattanooga, eat at Red Lobster, then everyone went back to my place in Georgia, great time!! I think it was the last time the 3 of us were together. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) April 23, 2020

– The musical Rockquiem for a Wrestler will be holding a live streamed stage reading on June 13th. Here is the official synopsis:

[Rockquiem For a Wrestler] is about a champion wrestler named IKAN KOOLOFF (I-Kin Cool-Off). A dramatic parody inspired by the legendary wrestler IVAN KOLOFF. The plot centers around Ikan revisiting his past while answering questions during a “Look Back At The Life Of A Legend” interview at a radio station. He struggles with his memories as if “wrestling” with the duality between his quest for success and fame and the price he paid for it. He recounts his pursuits beginning from youth as a reckless teenager ending up an ex-convict to his crazy days as a wrestler which lead to his struggle with alcohol and drugs and ultimately his choice for recovery. The play explores the social impact of Entertainment Wrestling in an age when the public’s hunger, thirst and fascination for spectacle entertainment and reality TV has become obsessive and insatiable. The action moves forward to flamboyantly and spiritedly dramatize his life, encompassing the dangerous, absurd and often tragic lives of wrestlers within the world of Entertainment Wrestling often transporting the audience to being at a Rock Concert.

Hope everyone is staying well and safe. Please tune in to the Live Streaming of the Staged Reading of "Rockquiem For A Wrestler", a new Rock Musical, on June 13th @ 2:00 https://t.co/ZWK0lxERV0 pic.twitter.com/Q6f4QIk6Lq — ROCKQUIEM FOR A WRESTLER (@rockquiem) April 5, 2020

– Johnny Gargano tweeted the following, reacting to some WWE NXT fans who like to wear their Undisputed Era shirts: