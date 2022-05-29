Jon Moxley’s Opponent For GCW You Wouldn’t Understand Revealed

On Sunday, GCW revealed who Jon Moxley will face at GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand.

GCW World Champion Moxley will defend his Championship against Tony Deppen, who is a former GCW Extreme Champion and a former ROH World Television Champion.

The Melrose Ballroom in New York City will host GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand on June 18th. The following is the current advertised card:

GCW World Championship Match

– Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tony Deppen

– Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack

– Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson

– SAT vs Gringo, ASF, & Drago Kid

– Charles Mason vs Nate Webb

– Homicide vs. Grim Reefer