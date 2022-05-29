Jon Moxley’s Opponent For GCW You Wouldn’t Understand Revealed

On Sunday, GCW revealed who Jon Moxley will face at GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand.
GCW World Champion Moxley will defend his Championship against Tony Deppen, who is a former GCW Extreme Champion and a former ROH World Television Champion.
The Melrose Ballroom in New York City will host GCW: You Wouldn’t Understand on June 18th. The following is the current advertised card:
GCW World Championship Match
– Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tony Deppen
– Jack Evans vs. Ninja Mack
– Joey Janela vs. Mike Jackson
– SAT vs Gringo, ASF, & Drago Kid
– Charles Mason vs Nate Webb
– Homicide vs. Grim Reefer