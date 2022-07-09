Jonathan Gresham Turns Heel on AEW Rampage

On tonight’s AEW Rampage episode, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham turned heel.

The ROH tag team match between Gresham and Lee Moriarty vs The Gates of Agony (Kaun, Toa Liona) from Tully Blanchard Enterprises was taped for Rampage this past Wednesday in Rochester. Caprice Coleman was on commentary, while Bobby Cruise did ring announcing.

Moriarty was dominated by the Gates of Agony early on, cutting him off from Gresham. Finally, Moriarty attempted to make a tag, but Gresham fled the ringside area to confront Blanchard. Moriarty had another opportunity to make a hot tag as the match went on, but this time Gresham left him hanging on the tag, startling the fans, and then fled the ring.

The Gates of Agony then beat up Moriarty while Gresham hugged Blanchard at ringside. Moriarty was eventually double teamed by Kaun and Liona, who then pinned him to win.

Later, Tony Schiavone spoke with Gresham and Blanchard about their alliance. Gresham claimed that despite being the foundation of ROH and having a written contract, he sat at home for months before receiving a call from Blanchard. Gresham claimed that Blanchard explained his strategy and that it would be foolish of him to ignore it. AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan has booked Moriarty vs. Gresham for the ROH World Title for next Friday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Rampage.

Blanchard stated that he is unsure if Moriarty will be able to face Gresham next week, but that “we all” will be there for the title fight, implying that the whole TBE stable will be on Rampage next Friday. Tully Blanchard Enterprises is still operating, according to Blanchard. He and Gresham shook hands to conclude their conversation. Later, Moriarty and Matt Sydal were interviewed by Lexy Nair. Gresham was given a warning from Sydal that disrespecting and being dishonourable have consequences, and Moriarty made a pledge to take the title from Gresham.

