Jordynne Grace Invites WWE Star To Challenge Her For The TNA Knockouts Title

Jordynne Grace was one of the biggest surprises at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, as the TNA Knockouts Champion competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match alongside a number of other top stars.

Grace was eliminated by Bianca Belair after just under 20 minutes. Bayley won the match. While many people in WWE were impressed by Grace’s performance in the match, she remains under contract with TNA Wrestling.

Grace mentioned to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co that she would like to wrestle Belair in TNA someday.

“Of course. Anytime she wants to come over and challenge for the belt, I would love to wrestle her.

“Now, I think anything’s possible. Mickie [James] is one thing because she has been to WWE, she has a rapport there. But I have never wrestled at WWE. I’ve never been at NXT, I’ve never been on Raw, never been on SmackDown, I was never in the PC until last Thursday. So I honestly think anything can happen.”

