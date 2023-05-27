Jordynne Grace Leaves Impact, Planning To Take A Break From Pro Wrestling

Jordynne Grace has become a free agent.

Grace lost a Last Chance match to Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege event. Grace was set to become a free agent in March, according to reports in mid-April, and that date was originally reported when Grace signed her multi-year contract in 2021. Grace’s contract was then reported to be expiring in May, and now Fightful Select reports that Grace is leaving the company for the time being. Grace’s contract has apparently expired, and she will not be working tomorrow’s TV tapings.

Grace has stated that she intends to take a break from pro wrestling to work on other projects.

“I’ll be back somewhere at some point,” Grace said to Fightful.

Grace reportedly has interest from higher-ups at several companies, and indie promoters are still looking to book her. Impact management wanted to keep her on the team.

Grace, 27, has made a million dollars outside of wrestling thanks to her exclusive content pay site. She is also a professional powerlifter and fitness/bodybuilding competitor who stated in March that she wants to be the first professional wrestler to compete at The Arnold Classic.

Grace made her Impact TV debut in November 2018. It was reported at the time that she had signed a contract, but the paperwork was never completed, and Grace worked for several months without a contract. Grace approached Impact officials with this information after AEW launched in 2019, at a time when WWE was locking talents into long-term contracts, and was able to secure a raise above the originally agreed terms. Grace signed a two-year contract extension in 2021 after signing a two-year contract in 2019.

Grace is a one-time Impact Digital Media Champion, a one-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Knockouts World Champion. She is married to Impact’s Jonathan Gresham. She was also the first Knockouts Triple Crown winner.