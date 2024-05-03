Steve Maclin On What He Believes Makes A Good Locker Room Leader

TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp, Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl as part of Fightful’s In The Weeds podcast on a number of topics including what he believes makes a good locker room leader.

Maclin said, “If you’re saying you’re a leader, you’re not leader.” “I fully believe in leading by example. I show up to work on time. I do my job to my fullest abilities, and I try to show out, whether I’m stealing the show in the opener, the midcard, or the main event. It doesn’t matter where I’m at. I know eyes are on my match and people want to talk about me and my opponent.”

“That’s what happened at Rebellion with Santana coming back. People were talking about us and that moment. He’s even talking about me. Yes, I lost, but you’re still talking about me. I want to lead by example and I’m going to do what I can to steal the show when I am on the card, but with respect to where I am on the card.”

You can check out Maclin’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)