Jordynne Grace Segment Announced For TNA iMPACT On 8/15

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.
Ahead of the Thursday, August 15 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time program, the company has announced that we will hear from TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
“Thursday at 8/7c on TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, we’ll hear from Jordynne Grace,” read the announcement shared via the official TNA on X account on Tuesday.
Featured below is the updated lineup for the 8/15 show:
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
* Jordynne Grace to speak
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz (More than one referee)
* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNA World Championship)
