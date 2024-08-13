Jordynne Grace Segment Announced For TNA iMPACT On 8/15

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Ahead of the Thursday, August 15 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time program, the company has announced that we will hear from TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

“Thursday at 8/7c on TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, we’ll hear from Jordynne Grace,” read the announcement shared via the official TNA on X account on Tuesday.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 8/15 show:

* Moose vs. Mike Santana

* Jordynne Grace to speak

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz (More than one referee)

* Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNA World Championship)