Jordynne Grace Wants To See WWE x TNA: Worlds Collide Joint-PPV Show

Worlds Collide.

TNA and NJPW have done it in the past.

Jordynne Grace would like to see WWE and TNA do it in the future.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the TNA Knockouts Champion expressed her desire in seeing a WWE & TNA: Worlds Collide joint pay-per-view event.

“My pie-in-the-sky dream is to have a Worlds Collide pay-per-view,” she said. “That’s something everybody — wrestlers and fans — would want to see.”

Also during the interview, “The Juggernaut” spoke about her interest in sharing the ring again with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, following their battle at NXT Battleground at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. this past weekend.

“I’d wrestle her 10 more times if I could,” Grace said about Perez. “I have a bone to pick with Tatum, too, and she can definitely come to this open challenge on Friday. Whether it’s WWE or AAA or Stardom or MLW, anybody is welcome in TNA.”

