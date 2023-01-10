Josh Alexander on Surpassing Top Names Like Sting and AJ Styles as Impact World Champion

As PWMania.com previously reported at this link, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander recently passed the 257-day mark in his reign, making him the longest-reigning World Champion in Impact Wrestling history.

Alexander recently spoke with WrestleZone Radio about his major career achievement.

“I mean, one end of the spectrum, I try to put myself in the shoes of me of a 12-year-old wrestling fan watching TNA for the first time, and for that, it’s completely surreal,” he said. “I’ve eclipsed the names of Sting, Bobby Roode, AJ Styles, you know, all these people that have inspired me to be a professional wrestler in the first place. And sitting here now as the Impact World Champion, it’s completely insane to me because I try to think about what that 12-year-old kid would feel.

“On the other hand, I’m immensely proud of myself for these rare occasions where stuff like this happen because there’s a ton of hard work that goes into getting to where I am right now. And every once in a while, I have to pat myself on the back or, you know, smell the roses or whatever you want to say and just say that all hard work has kind of paid off and then you got to remind yourself that it’s not over yet and you got to keep pushing, so the hard work is just continuing.”

At this weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Alexander will defend his title against Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. You can get the card by clicking here.