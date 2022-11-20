Jungle Boy Confirms AEW Ring Name Change After Full Gear 2022

Following his victory in the steel cage match against Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022 on Saturday night, Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke at the post-show media scrum.

During the scrum, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about the match, feeling like he is past his rivalry with Luchasaurus but understands he probably still has a showdown against Christian Cage in his future.

Featured below are some of the highlights from Jungle Boy Jack Perry’s post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum.

On how he will still need a match with Christian but feels like he is done with Luchasaurus: “I think at the moment there’s kind of some finality. I know Christian still has some time before his arm is fully healed. I definitely am going to have to beat him. So whenever that comes around, I’m gonna be ready for that but at the same time I’m not really gonna wait for this guy to get back. I don’t know how long that’s gonna be. So it’s gonna be kind of exciting to see now what this looks like. I feel done with Luchasaurus, we kind of put a close on that chapter. So this really is my first time kind of without him in any capacity, just seeing what it looks like by myself.”

On how he will still use Jungle Boy as a nickname but will be going by Jack Perry going forward: “Yeah, I don’t think I’m going back to just Jungle Boy. That originally, like when I was on the indies, kind of came about as a way to not use my real name and sort of stay away from my personal life. And then Christian went and blew that out of the water. So at this point, there’s no hiding it really. So I think I’m happy at the moment. It may not be Jungle Boy forever but we’ll see, I don’t know. I think people dig it. a little.”

On how Jim Ross called him by his real name in the early days of AEW: “Yeah, I think in the beginning, I really wasn’t ready for that. I think Jim Ross was the first one who ever put that out there and I was like, ‘Oh!’ I mean, there’s nothing I can say about it, like I’m not going to tell this guy not to. I was really thankful that — I mean really to Tony I guess — that I was allowed to go out on TV and be called Jungle Boy and that was it. I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool that I can do that. I don’t know, I mean, it kind of makes sense as the character’s progressed a bit. I used to eat bugs out of people’s hair and stuff, I don’t do that anymore. But I don’t know, I’m happy with the progression of it. I think it still kind of fits, it’s a little more like a nickname now. It’s not as literal of a ‘Jungle Boy.’ But yeah, I’m happy with the way it’s going. And you know, who knows what it will look like in the future.”

Watch the complete AEW Full Gear 2022 post-show media scrum via the YouTube player embedded below.