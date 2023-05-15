Jungle Boy Excited For First Time In AEW To Work As Top-Tier Singles Star

Until recently, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has been tied to another act while performing in All Elite Wrestling.

Ahead of his Four Pillars AEW Championship showdown against MJF, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023, the former member of Jurassic Express spoke with the folks of What Culture Wrestling about being excited to venture off into being a legitimate top-tier singles performer for the company.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how prior to now he was always tied to someone else while competing for the company: “I don’t know, it’s an interesting time for me. Kind of since the beginning, I’ve always been tied to, first it was Luchasaurus and Marko as a team, and then even in this rivalry with Christian, I kind of had been tied to someone all the time.”

On how it is a weird feeling to be on his own, but he is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of him: “This is the first time I’m kind of out on my own in the wilderness, which is weird. Four years in, it kind of feels like it’s staring all over. Here, [pulls out a picture of his Final Burial match with Christian Cage], closing the lid on that, that really kind of felt like closing a big chapter of my life, sort of. That was the beginning, I guess. Now we’re in the middle, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, but I’m excited.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.