Jushin Liger’s Statement Regarding Retirement

Wrestling legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger had his retirement match at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 event over the weekend. Liger issued the following statement (translated from Google) regarding his retirement:
“Retired at Tokyo Dome today! After all, the champion, Hiromu was strong. I can retire without any regrets. I am grateful for messages from various people such as Choshu and Nakamura. There will be a retirement ceremony tomorrow. I want to go like a Liger to the end.”
Liger’s retirement ceremony will be part of NJPW New Year Dash and will be available on the NJPW World streaming service.
本日東京ドーム大会で引退しました！やはりチャンピオン、ヒロム選手は強かったです。何の悔いも無く引退出来ます。長州さんや中邑選手などいろいろな方からもメッセージをいただき感謝しています。明日は引退セレモニーがあります。最後までライガーらしく行きたいと思っています❤ #引退 pic.twitter.com/BnkY22rTVD
