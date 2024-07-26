Kamille Officially Signs With AEW

This past Wednesday night’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite saw the Kamille make her debut, when she attacked Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and aligned herself with TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné immediately following Baker’s one-on-one match against Hikaru Shida.

AEW President Tony Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly after last Wednesday night’s show and revealed that Kamille has signed with the company.

Khan wrote, “She returned to AEW last night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite + appeared beside TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado today at @Comic_Con, and now it’s official! @Kamille_brick is All Elite!”

You can check out Khan’s post below.