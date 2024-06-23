Karmen Petrovic Reveals Advice She Received From Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT

WWE NXT star Karmen Petrovic recently appeared on an episode of Casual Conversations with the Classic to talk about a number of topics including advice she has received from WWE Hall of Famer “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels.

Petrovic said, “After my very first match on Level Up with Ivy, I came back and I was on cloud nine. I remember coming backstage and after all the dust had settled and people had calmed down and the whole show had finished, because I couldn’t talk to him right after because everything else was happening. After the show finished, I went to say goodnight and shake their hands and Shawn was like, ‘You did so good. I’m so happy for you. You found your spot here. I’m pretty sure you can do this sport for however long you want. Don’t be like me though and stay in it forever.’ [Laughs]. Hearing that from him, he’s like, ‘Honestly, I’m not worried about you. You can do this for however long you choose to and I can’t wait to see the journey.’ That was something that stuck with me forever.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)