Karrion Kross Takes A Shot At The Wyatt Sicks, Says Joe Gacy Hasn’t Changed

WWE star Karrion Kross took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared a video, where he is cutting a promo on the Wyatt Sicks. Kross also sent a message to Joe Gacy, saying Gacy hasn’t changed from his Schism days and he is even trying to create dissension in the group.

Kross said, “Hi, everybody. I was having a very peaceful night working on the bike, and then somebody had to go and tag me in something that really pissed me off online, so now we’re gonna talk about it. I’m gonna bring this directly to you now, Joe Gacy, since you wanted the attention. So like, Joe, were you passive aggressively threatening me? Tick tock. I know what that means. Do you know what it means? I mean, anybody can just say it, right? You understand the context. I’m trying to give you an out here because I actually like you, and you’ve always known this. Were you trying to give me some advice? How about I give you some advice, Joe? My advice to you is, continue to play your role, shut your mouth, do everything that Howdy Doody tells you to do, and continue to be on your best behavior because I know this whole thing that you’re doing is a charade. You’re still the Joe Gacy I know from Schism. You are not happy, you are not complacent being in the background. You are a frontman. You love to control the way people think, what they say, what they do. That’s you, brother. That’s never gonna change. You know what I’ve learned? People don’t change. All you can do is help them be what they actually are. I don’t think you guys understood that. You’re not changing anything around here. Your whole MO has already gone out the window. The very thing that you’re targeting people for is the very thing that you’re guilty of because you attacked my family first. You wanna blame Chad Gable for everything he did? Hey, he was a very stressed out guy who made some poor choices. But had you guys not intervened, who’s to say he couldn’t have made up with Otis and the whole family? Tozawa? Maxxine? Families fight. That’s never gonna happen now because of you guys. You’ve already changed Miz, and Miz is better than ever now. The day you stab Howdy in the back, I’m going to applaud you because he’s using you, and you should use him. You know what he did when Erick got clapped in the back with that chair? He stood over him and laughed. That’s the guy you want to follow? I think personally you’d make a better leader. But you’re gonna have to get ahead of Lumis because he’s gonna be the breakout guy. You and I know we can’t have that. But I digress. You haven’t fooled me, Joe. Not for a second. I honestly don’t think you’ve fooled Lumis. But if he hasn’t put a hatchet in your back yet, maybe you have. You know that drawing I did of Cronos eating his kid? That’s gonna be you and Dexter one day. But it’s not today. But you know what you can do today, if you’re allowed to speak? I don’t know how tight the leash is. I want you to go ask Howdy Doody and his underwear why it’s spelled ‘Sicks’ instead of ‘Six’. Because there’s only five of you. So where’s number six? Have you figured it out yet? No? Think about it. The devil you know versus the devils you don’t.”

You can check out Kross’ post below.