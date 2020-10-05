Kay Lee Ray Reaches Milestone As NXT UK Women’s Champion, Damian Priest

– WWE.com posted the following today, revealing that Kay Lee Ray has hit 400 days as NXT UK Women’s champion. She won the title from Toni Storm at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff in August of 2019:

Kay Lee Ray’s NXT UK Women’s Title reign has reached a historic milestone. If you ask The Scary Queen of Scots, she’d tell you she’s just getting started.

KLR has now held the prestigious championship for 400 days, extending her own record for the longest reign in the title’s history. She defeated former best friend Piper Niven in a grueling battle last month to retain her prize.

Be sure to tune in to NXT UK this coming Thursday, as KLR has promised a “State of the Union” address. What will The Scary Queen of Scots have in store?

– As seen during Sunday night’s WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event, Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT North American Championship. As of today, Priest’s title reign stands at 43 days. He won the title at NXT TakeOver XXX in a five-way ladder match against Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Gargano, and Velveteen Dream.

You can check out some highlights from the match below: