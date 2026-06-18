Kayla Braxton Explains Why She Didn’t Join AEW After Leaving WWE

Former WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton spoke on TMZ’s Inside the Ring to discuss various topics, including her reasons for not wanting to join AEW after leaving WWE.

Braxton said, “Well, I think when I left WWE, I made it very clear I was not going to AEW or any other wrestling company. I think I said, I think I quoted and said this on Twitter. But no, why would I leave? Why would I leave the biggest wrestling company in the world to go to another wrestling company? I get that cuz like, why? Because obviously I’m wanting to do something else besides wrestling.”

On the internet wrestling community not understanding her perspective:

“It’s funny, the internet still doesn’t get it. Gosh, are the internet wrestling community can F off? You know what? 85% of them are amazing. There’s that 15%. Like, even yesterday, I posted my Buzzer show, Caleb Becker Live obviously launched, and someone’s like, ‘Uh, really? You left WWE to go do some like a no-name startup show?’ I’m like, ‘What is your problem? What are you doing today?’ Like, what is it that you’re doing? So, I get a lot of that. I’m trying not to go after them anymore because I used to do it a lot. You can’t win. Does it make anybody feel better? Probably not. It actually makes me feel a lot better.”

On how badly Samantha Irvin was treated after she left WWE:

“Oh, she got it bad. Yeah, she got it really bad, and she’s such a nice woman. Like she did not deserve any of that. Like, God forbid somebody leave to go chase their dreams. Like what? God forbid.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)