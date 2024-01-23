Kazuchika Okada Is Now Likely Heading To WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kazuchika Okada plans to leave NJPW at the end of January 2024. Triple H and Shawn Michaels are said to have a “significant interest” in signing Okada.

According to Monthly Puroresu, Okada is “likely heading to WWE.”

Monthly Puroresu reports, “Although we’re unable to verify with The Rainmaker himself, one source close to NJPW’s top talent has indicated to Monthly Puroresu that it appears Okada is WWE bound, potentially starting in NXT first.”

Regarding Okada’s potential appearance at the Royal Rumble, he is still under contract with NJPW until the end of the month. A special agreement between WWE and NJPW would be required for Okada to make a Rumble appearance, and he still has commitments with NJPW through February.