Kelani Jordan Addresses ‘Traitor’ Label Ahead Of NXT vs. TNA Showdown

TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT star Kelani Jordan recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast. During her discussion, she talked about several topics, including her role as the team captain of TNA for tonight’s NXT vs. TNA Showdown.

She emphasized her focus on winning for her team, despite the tension, even though she was previously a member of Team NXT. Kelani expressed her strong dislike for losing.

Jordan said, “One, as TNA Knockouts World Champion, I want to win. So I don’t like losing. I’m competitive. So whether I was on NXT or TNA, I want my team to win. I’ve always been like that my whole life.”

She continued, “So it’s not going to change now, that’s first and foremost. Yes, I will say I am aware, though, that I know NXT feels like I’m a traitor.”

Jordan added, “So I know they’re upset at me, but then I also know my teammates are one day gonna want to come for this title, so I have a target on my back, so I’m just gonna be super focused, but also aware of everyone around me, just in case, even Jordynne Grace, now that she’s special guest referee.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)