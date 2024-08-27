Kelani Jordan vs. Opponent Of Wendy Choo’s Choosing Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

The WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion will be in action on tonight’s NXT No Mercy 2024 “go-home” show.

Heading into the August 27 episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., WWE has announced Kelani Jordan will be in action tonight in a match that features an opponent of Wendy Choo’s choosing.

Jordan is scheduled to defend her title against Choo at the aforementioned NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event scheduled for September 1 in Denver, CO.

Also on tap for tonight’s WWE NXT show:

* Joe Hendry Concert

* Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family

* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz will go face-to-face