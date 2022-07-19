Kenny Omega is Nearing a Return to Action, Update on AEW Trios Titles

According to reports, AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega will soon return to action, possibly for a big programme at All Out.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed last week that AEW had a significant angle planned for The Young Bucks, which may have influenced the decision to crown Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland the AEW World Tag Team Titles. While AEW changed the planned historic match between The Bucks and the IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, it was reported that something else equally big was in the works for The Bucks and that AEW had previously planned for Omega and The Bucks to face Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish for the first-ever AEW World Trios Titles.

The “major angle” rumor being mentioned by The Wrestling Observer is connected to Omega and his return, according to an update from Fightful Select.

For the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, there have been tentative creative plans for Omega and The Bucks to partner in a six-man tag team prprogram. Although it is possible, there is no confirmation that this is for the AEW World Trios Titles.

A return date for Omega has not yet been announced, and as of this writing, neither AEW nor Omega have confirmed this latest report. All of this is based on the information provided to AEW talent and employees. To prepare for the six-man match with The Young Bucks, Omega would likely need to return to action at least a few weeks before All Out, which might place him back in action within the next month or so.

Since losing the AEW World Title to previous champion Adam Page in November, Omega has not competed. At one point, he intended to return for Forbidden Door in June but decided against it since he needed time to recover from surgeries and many injuries. Recently, Omega went back on the road to perform behind-the-scenes work, but he stopped doing so because he thought it was hindering his recovery.

O’Reilly is also out with an unidentified injury, and Cole is also sidelined with a concussion and a torn labrum that is being treated with physical therapy rather than surgery. Depending on the severity of the concussion, Cole might make a quick recovery, but AEW President Tony Khan recently suggested that O’Reilly might be gone for some time. On this week’s Elevation episode, Fish made a comeback and defeated Blake Li in singles action.

Khan has discussed bringing Trios Titles to AEW in the past few years, and numerous wrestlers have also publicly shown interest in the six-man championships.

