Kenny Omega Not Expected To Appear Live On Dynamite Or Collision This Week

There had been speculation earlier in the week that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would be appearing on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, following CM Punk’s return on Collision last Saturday, as the show is held in Chicago.

Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Championship, The Hardys vs. The Gunns, Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia vs. Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata, Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl, and more are among the matches scheduled for the show.

According to sources close to Punk, despite not being advertised, he was expected to be on Dynamite.

Omega will not appear live on either this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite or this Saturday’s AEW Collision, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

These will be the go-home shows to Sunday’s Forbidden Door event, which will feature Omega defending his IWGP United States Title against Will Ospreay. Ospreay laid out Omega last week on Dynamite to end the show.

It is unknown whether Omega will appear in a video package or what the status of Omega’s Elite teammates, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page for the shows are.

In the main event of last Wednesday’s Dynamite, the Elite defeated the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli).