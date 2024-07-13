KENTA Comments On Wanting To Face WWE Star Cody Rhodes

NJPW star KENTA recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including his run in WWE.

KENTA said, “It didn’t work the way we wanted in WWE. The experience made me stronger. I’m more like myself in New Japan. I’m very proud of when I represented Pro Wrestling Noah as GHC Champion. Now I can focus on MLW.”

On a possible match with CM Punk:

“Do people want to see me vs. CM Punk? We can’t fight for the GTS. The GTS is mine.”

On wanting to face Cody Rhodes:

“That is the match I want. I haven’t had the opportunity for a match against Cody Rhodes. I learned from his father. That’s who I want to wrestle – Cody.”