KENTA Says CM Punk Saw the ‘Real’ Go 2 Sleep at NJPW Battle in the Valley

AEW’s CM Punk was in attendance at Saturday night’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California, as PWMania.com previously reported. KENTA appears to have been aware of Punk’s attendance, which he has now reacted to.

KENTA defeated Fred Rosser to win the Strong Openweight Championship at the event. KENTA defeated Rosser after Juice Robinson interfered, allowing KENTA to hit Rosser with his finishing move, the Go 2 Sleep. In WWE and AEW, CM Punk used the Go 2 Sleep as his finisher.

KENTA mentioned Punk’s attendance at the show on Twitter, writing, “I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night. I hope he enjoyed REAL Go2Sleep.”

