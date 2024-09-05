Kevin Kelly Issues Statement Regarding Lawsuit Filed Against AEW

Former AEW commentator Kevin Kelly has surfaced on social media with a statement confirming reports from earlier this week regarding a lawsuit he and The Tate Twins filed against the company, as well as Tony Khan and Ian Riccaboni.

“Lots of comments on our lawsuit and we will see what happens,” Kelly wrote via X. “I had hoped to settle this fairly and quietly with AEW but they left us no choice.”

He added, “And to my friend J.R., this is not “frivolous” in the least. We look forward to what comes next. Thank you all very much.”