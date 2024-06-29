Kevin Nash Addresses Wyatt Sicks’ WWE RAW Debut And Shane McMahon-AEW Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Wyatt Sicks’ RAW debut.

Nash said, “Couldn’t get a feel for it, they really didn’t do anything … I think that it’s more of a tribute to Bray, I think it’s thinking out of the box. I think it gives you more possibilities because it has gotten very wrestling, and I mean it’s just, I don’t know where it’s going to go, but let me put it this way, I’m much more interested to see where that’s going than I am if Shane [McMahon] shows up on AEW.”

On rumors of Shane being interested in appearing in AEW:

“To me, at this point, it doesn’t matter what he brings because there’s 11 laps left in the Indianapolis 500 and AEW doesn’t have a car on the track yet.”

