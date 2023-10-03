Kevin Nash Reacts To Tony Khan Saying He’s Not Planning On Doing Mass AEW Releases

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was read Tony Khan’s recent comments about company releases on the latest “Kliq This” podcast.

Khan said, “There’s not a lot of loyalty at times and there should be and this is a family business. We’re not a public company. Even if I get punched in the face with circumstances, that doesn’t mean I’m going to take it out on the staff by cutting 100 staff or laying off 30 wrestlers and I really care about the people here. I would do anything I can to protect the jobs and livelihood of the people that work here and that’s a family business and that’s the difference between a family business and a public company in a lot of ways, and not every family business has those principles, but we do. That’s just how I was raised.”

Nash reacted to the comments, “My question would be to that is, ‘Do you have fu**ing 100 people in your staff? I mean, if he cut 100 people, would he have anybody on his staff? “I’m just saying it’s very, very easy, you know, to run a hot dog stand and they fu**ing shut down four franchise restaurants at Burger King and you’re like, ‘Well, we’d never do that because we only have this hot dog stand.’ It (Burger King) is larger and publicly traded. There’s a lot of intangibles. It’s the kind of person Tony is. He’s not sniping. He’s not saying that to be malicious. He’s just saying it because he’s a kind human being and I know he loves this industry, but it’s just completely different.”

