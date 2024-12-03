Kevin Nash Recently Tore His Bicep While Training

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including his health issues these past few months and how he tore his bicep on Election Day while training.

Nash said, “I think last episode, I was saying I felt this snap, I heard this pop in my left shoulder when I was training back. It was actually on Election Day. It took me five days to get the MRI, so I didn’t train for five days. I got the MRI, my orthopedic looked at it, and he said, ‘There’s not a tear. I don’t see a tear in your bicep.’ So when the radiologist said it, there was no tears in any of my rotator cuffs. So I trained chest on Monday of last week. I took Tuesday off, trained back on Wednesday, took Thursday off, and trained biceps/triceps last Friday. I did a curl machine, nothing, didn’t feel anything. So it’s like okay, I’m gonna be okay. Then I went over, and they’ve got an old flex machine that’s a single-arm bicep curl. I did it, and at about nine reps, I could just feel my left bicep cramping. I was just like ugh, f**k me because when you tear a bicep, it cramps. I’m thinking to myself, I had to have had a slap labrum tear, I had to have had something, and not to blame the MRI, but I’ve got so much hardware in my shoulder that’s holding everything together that when they take an MRI, you get a lot of artifact. So you don’t get really true readings as you would. But the bicep was, when I went to talk to the back surgeon, I stopped by and I saw my orthopedist. We sat down, and he went through slide by slide of both my bicep tendons, and they were both intact. I saw both of them. You can take your finger and put it in your groove and make a bicep, and then you rub your finger across that groove, and you can feel your bicep tendon, and I did that. So when I got home that night, I just put ice on it. I said I’m gonna f**k with it, I’m not gonna touch it, so I talked to my doc, he said, ‘Well, if it bleeds out,’ and I’m thinking, I’ve torn so many f***ing things, and my s**t never bleeds out. It isn’t an indicator. So got up the next morning, and I take my t-shirt off, nothing. Put my arm up, make a bicep, and you can see a little dent up here [points to his arm], where it’s gonna start the Popeye arm. I’m like, f**k. So I go on YouTube, and basically watch every f***ing video possible to see what the procedures are and everything else. Yeah [I tore my bicep]. I tore the bicep. If I [flex my arm], it’s starting to dent right there. The procedure’s called, there’s two different procedures you can do. I need the tendinosis [surgery]. So what they’ll do is, they’ll go in, and they’ll make an incision here, and then they’ll weave sutures into the tendon that’s there, hoping that it hasn’t f***ing already retracted all the way, because I’m not f***ing around with this thing. I’m not picking anything up. I’m not going to the gym, so hoping that it doesn’t retract too far into my, where they gotta go find the f***ing thing. Yeah [this is a surgery]. My doc’s really good. I think he’ll be able to do it, probably through two scope holes. We talked today, because when I looked at the MRI, I could see that there’s a pretty decent bone spur on the head of my humerus, and there’s some other things. So I’m not gonna have the alternator changed and not have them go through the whole engine and fix every belt. If you’re gonna put me and fix the motherf**ker, you might as well fix everything because I can’t move that arm, once they put that tendon through that bone, it’s six weeks before you can even f**k with it. So it’s gonna be six weeks. The problem I have now is that I was gonna go down to get stem cells. Well, I’m gonna have my f***ing arm like this in a sling, and you can’t put me f***ing face down and inject it into my spine with arm there, you can’t f***ing move my arm anywhere, so that’s gonna set me back. So it looks like I’m not gonna’ be in the PGA circuit probably until f***ing June.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)