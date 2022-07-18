Kevin Nash Reveals What He Told Shawn Michaels on WWE NXT’s Current Style

Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver try to get the Kliq members into a hypothetical blockbuster this week on the “Kliq This” podcast. Nash also shared his opinions on a few recent pro wrestling news stories.

Nash revealed an interesting story about his visit to NXT and what he told Shawn Michaels on the latest style.

“I went down and watched an NXT taping,” Nash said. “I said to him (Shawn Michaels), ‘F**k. Slow the f**k down.’ He just looks at me and goes, ‘It’s not the style anymore. You just have to accept that. The style is the style. If you go out there and do tests of strength, people will walk the f**k out of the arena. They are operatively conditioned now to do this. The fans want to see this. They want to see a spotfest.’ That’s great if that’s what the fans want. I particularly don’t.”

