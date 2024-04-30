WWE Programming Schedule Of Peacock For Backlash France Week

WWE recently revealed the programming schedule of the Peacock streaming platform for this week before this Saturday’s Backlash France PLE, which will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title for the first-time against AJ Styles.
You can check out the full schedule below:
Wednesday, May 1st
Monday Night RAW (4/1/24)
WWE NXT (4/30/2024)
WWE’s The Bump 1PM ET
Thursday, May 2nd
This Week in WWE
Friday, May 3rd
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome SmackDown Moments – 10AM ET (airing on Linear at 3PM ET)
NXT Level Up – 10PM ET
Saturday, May 4th
La Previa: Backlash France 10AM ET
Countdown to Backlash France – LIVE at 12PM ET
Backlash France – LIVE at 1PM ET
Backlash France Press Conference – LIVE (Immediately Following Backlash France)
WWE Main Event (4/18/24)
Sunday, May 5th
WWE’s The Bump – at 10AM ET
Friday Night SmackDown (4/5/24)