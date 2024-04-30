WWE RAW Match, Segment Producers For This Week’s Show Revealed

Who helped put together the matches and segments on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?
Let’s find out!
PWInsiderElite.com released the producers for the special 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Monday, April 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Featured below are a list of the producers who helped put together matches and segments on what was also the WWE Backlash: France “go-home show” on 4/29:
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRODUCERS (4/29/2024)* Becky Lynch Promo: TJ Wilson
* Xavier Woods vs. GUNTHER: Petey Williams
* Logan Paul Promo: Shane Helms
* Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed: Shawn Daivari
* Drew McIntyre Promo: Abyss
* Maxine Dupri vs. Candice LaRae: Kenny Dykstra
* Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax: TJ Wilson
* Awesome Truth vs. Alpha Academy: Abyss
* “Main Event” Jey Uso, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Judgment Day: Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode
For complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from April 29, 2024 in Kansas City, MO., click here.