WWE Speed To Air On Wednesday & Friday This Week, Carmelo Hayes Note

– There will be two episodes of WWE Speed on X this week. During the Sami Zayn vs. “Big” Bronson Reed match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show, it was announced that there will be two episodes of WWE Speed this week, with shows airing on X at Noon Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and again on Friday, May 3, 2024. The shows will include the last semifinal bout in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Tournament, as well as the finals itself, which will crown the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

– On the WWE Raw Talk post-show for this week, it was announced that former WWE NXT World Champion and new addition to the WWE Friday Night SmackDown roster, Carmelo Hayes, will be among the guests on this Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.