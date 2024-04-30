WWE Backlash: France Kickoff Set For 5/3 On Peacock

The road to WWE Backlash: France continues to wind down this week.
On this week’s 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 special episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which was also the “go-home show” for the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event this weekend, it was announced that a WWE Backlash: France Kickoff media event will take place before the PLE.
WWE Backlash: France Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024, at 4pm local time, 10am EST. / 7am PST. at the LDLC Arena.
The media event, similar to the recent WrestleMania XL Kickoff media event, will stream live via Peacock and WWE’s various social media platforms.
HEY FRANCE! 🇫🇷#WWEBacklash Kickoff is FREE to our WWE fans THIS FRIDAY at 4pm @LDLC_Arena pic.twitter.com/RrwphhUXUR
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024