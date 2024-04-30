WWE Backlash: France Kickoff Set For 5/3 On Peacock

The road to WWE Backlash: France continues to wind down this week.

On this week’s 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 special episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which was also the “go-home show” for the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event this weekend, it was announced that a WWE Backlash: France Kickoff media event will take place before the PLE.

WWE Backlash: France Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024, at 4pm local time, 10am EST. / 7am PST. at the LDLC Arena.

The media event, similar to the recent WrestleMania XL Kickoff media event, will stream live via Peacock and WWE’s various social media platforms.