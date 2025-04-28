Kevin Nash Says Triple H Should Have Been The Only WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the structure of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 41 weekend, arguing that Paul “Triple H” Levesque should have been the sole individual inducted.

Nash explained his stance:

“If you’re going to put somebody like Triple H in the Hall of Fame, he’s the only one that goes in.”

He praised Triple H’s career and overall contributions to the industry:

“His career alone is, is gigantic, like one of the top 10 of all time,”

“…one of the top four all time in making people look better in the ring.”

Despite their long-standing friendship, Nash admitted he was fully captivated by Triple H’s Hall of Fame speech:

“A lot of people were just like, Jesus Christ Paul went over, I’m like, fking I was absolutely enthralled… I didn’t know a lot of the fking pieces of that story.”

Nash also touched on the sensitive portions of Triple H’s speech, particularly regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon:

“…you know how fking thin the ice is on the Great Lakes, and you got to fucking keep walking and tell the fking what you what you need to about the relationship with you and Vince…”

Ultimately, Nash felt the magnitude of Triple H’s career and his impact on wrestling deserved a night of its own:

“A night upon its own.”

