Kevin Nash Set To Undergo Stem Cell Treatment

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on an episode of his Kliq This podcast and discussed various topics, including an update on his health and how he will be getting stem cell treatment on his shoulders soon.

Nash said, “I won’t say exactly when I’m going, but I’m going. I’m going to get stem cells soon. I’ll probably get between 40 and 70 million in each shoulder, and on my right one, I don’t have any full tears, but on my left one I had a full thickness supraspinatus, and I had that bicep tendon tear. So on both of those, I had to get the repair done in order to put the stem cell on it to get the healing process to where the smaller tears that aren’t full thickness, the stem cells will heal it up. This is the first time that I’ve had this, this will be the fourth or five time I’ve had stem cells, and this will be the first time I wasn’t drinking alcohol, I’m already injured and not training, so I won’t push myself a month afterwards and be banging 405 for six on the inclines. Alcohol [impedes the process], because you want the perfect alkaline system. You don’t want any cortisol. I’m looking forward to it.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)