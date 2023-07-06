Kevin Owens Was “A Little Annoyed” He Was Not In The WWE MITB Ladder Match This Year

Kevin Owens spoke on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling, where he covered a variety of issues, including this year’s WWE Money in the Bank PLE, which is being held in the United Kingdom.

During his appearance, Owens discussed his memories of working in the United Kingdom.

“I remember wrestling in Orpington where, because this guy [Sami Zayn] actually….the crowd’s there just, very tiny building whatever, four or 500 people maybe. But it’s so loud and so much fun to be in front of, to perform in front of. So obviously when we come here, the 2002 whatever, it’s, you know, it’s multiplication by a lot, but uh, it’s always the same kind of energy. But yeah, I mean my first time was in 2006 and it’s always been great. It’s always a treat to come here. It seems like they appreciate it more. Yeah, I know maybe the US fans might, you know, that might take an exception to that, but it’s just the way it is.”

Owens also mentioned wanting to work the men’s MITB ladder match, which Damian Priest won. Owens wasn’t booked on the card.

“I’m actually a little annoyed I’m not in it this year. I love ladders. Yeah, I love ladder matches. I think I thrive in them. So to not get to do it kind of sucks.”

You can check out the interview below:



