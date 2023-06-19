Kofi Kingston Believes Xavier Woods Will Be World Champion One Day

Kofi Kingston knows what it’s like to be a WWE Champion after embarking on a wild journey in 2019 that culminated in winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

On the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown on FOX, Kingston lost the title to Brock Lesnar.

Kingston stated on the Battleground Podcast that he believes his good friend, Xavier Woods, will one day be WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

“It’s coming. You know, it’s coming. It’s just a matter of time. I’ve been out now for almost 12 weeks and Woods has been doing his thing as a singles competitor. I don’t think a lot of people realize how talented he is. He’s just out there proving it every single week, you know, it’s just a matter of time. But what he did do. I don’t know if you watched the Up, Up, Down, Down livestream that we had schools outs was the theme. And Woods and Mids have been having a rivalry back and forth playing video games. Anytime Woods beats Miz, Miz puts one of his replica titles on the line. So Woods just beat Miz for his WWE Championship. Exactly. Yeah. If this is what we like to call foreshadowing, you know what I’m saying? Like, it’s just a matter, it’s just a matter of time, you know?”

In the same interview, Kingston discussed The New Day taking an oath to never split up and provided an update on his injury recovery.

You can check out the complete podcast below: