Kofi Kingston Discusses The Most Pain He Has Ever Felt In A WWE Match

WWE star Kofi Kingston talked about the most pain he has ever experienced in a WWE wrestling match in a recent interview with DraftKings.

Kingston said, “I got hit in the back with a chair by Erick Rowan. I was in the middle of a Gauntlet Match, not even halfway through. He slapped me in the back with that chair so hard. That was the most pain that I’ve felt in a ring. I couldn’t believe how hard he hit me with that chair.

I thought like, ‘Hey, maybe this might be the time that it’s okay to cry. Maybe I should give these people a moment and humanize myself and let them see me cry.’ Then, I looked around, and I said, ‘Nah, let me just go ahead and win this Gauntlet Match.’ I didn’t win, but I didn’t cry.”

You can check out the interview below:



