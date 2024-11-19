Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Changes To The New Day’s WWE Storyline

WWE fired Odyssey Jones a few months ago after charges of domestic violence were brought to their attention. He was removed from WWE.com’s talent roster before the announcement of his departure was made.

Jones joined with WWE in 2019 and was placed in NXT. In April 2023, he was promoted to the main roster. However, WWE delayed his formal debut until August 2024. Jones had been given a boost by his association with The New Day.

Kofi Kingston discussed Jones’ absence from The New Day’s narrative during an interview with the New York Post.

“One of the main lessons that I’ve learned is that you never know what tomorrow is going to bring with WWE. You always have to be ready to adjust at the drop of a hat. There have been times where we have known what’s going to happen at a Monday Night Raw for weeks and we work towards that, and then we get into the building, and then all of a sudden, we’re doing the exact opposite. And it’s your ability to adjust and roll with the punches that pulls you up. Nothing ever goes as planned. So all that to say, you know, once Odyssey (Jones) was out of the mix, we just had to figure out a way to pivot and keep the story going and keep on moving forward, because, as they say, the show must go on. And you figure out the best ways to adjust.”

WWE presents a special episode of Raw commemorating the 10-year anniversary of The New Day’s debut on WWE television. In this interview, Kingston expressed hope that Big E, who has been sidelined since March, will be able to attend the anniversary.