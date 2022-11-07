Konnan Wonders If Top AEW Star Is Invested In Pro Wrestling

One top star of AEW may not view professional wrestling as his main interest, according to Konnan. During a mailbag segment of his podcast, Keeping It 100, Konnan, along with co-hosts Disco Inferno and Joe Feeney discussed who in the world of professional wrestling has a more promising future. Hook in AEW or Dominik Mysterio in WWE?

Inferno immediately mentions Mysterio after learning that Hook is more interested in fashion design and isn’t as invested in the squared circle. Feeney believes Hook is more likely to pursue acting, for his part. Konnan claims that one of AEW’s leading stars shares a similar outlook.

“Darby Allin said the same thing,” Konnan said. “Like ‘I like skateboarding more than wrestling.’”

Since joining AEW, Allin has worked hard to make his skating and wrestling careers synonymous. He always skates down to the ring for his matches and, in some cases, uses it as a weapon.

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below: