Kurt Angle Credits The Rock For Elevating His WWE Career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics with Sports Illustrated, including how he attributes his rise to main-event status in the company to WWE legend The Rock.

Angle said, “Rock and I had such a blast. The cool thing about him is that he was really giving.”

He continued, “I was an Olympic gold medalist; it wasn’t like I was a nobody coming into WWE. But when you go in there with an ego, you’re gonna get in trouble very quickly. So I never had that ego, and I always felt that these stars that I was gonna wrestle, like The Rock and Stone Cold. I put them at a higher level above me, but Dwayne always brought me up to that level and said, ‘Hey, you’re with us. You’re up here with us. You’re not down there with the rest. You’re up here with us.’ So he was always very generous with the way he wrestled.”

Angle added, “He was my first World Championship match, where I won the World Championship. He didn’t have to say yes, but he did. So I’m just very grateful. I think the rock has done so much for my career.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)